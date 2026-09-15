CAMA’s Kapito urges Ansah to defend office’ constitutional

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director John Kapito has challenged Vice President Jane Ansah to defend the constitutional role of her office, urging her to speak out over what he describes as the alleged sidelining of the Vice President and severe resource constraints affecting her office.

In a letter dated September 15, 2026, addressed to the Vice President, Kapito said Malawians were closely following developments surrounding the Office of the Vice President and had a right to know the circumstances affecting the functioning of the office.

Kapito said the apparent sidelining of the Vice President from public engagements and what he described as severe constraints on resources allocated to the office were a concern to consumers and citizens.

He said weakening the second-highest constitutional office in the country does not only affect the office holder but also raises questions about collective leadership, accountability and respect for constitutional institutions.

“Malawian consumers look to you not only as Vice President but also as a symbol of steady leadership, service and courage,” Kapito said.

He urged the Vice President to speak out in a calm, factual and constitutional manner, saying her silence could be interpreted by some Malawians as acceptance of the situation.

Kapito said the Vice President should remind the nation of the constitutional mandate of her office and explain, where appropriate, the challenges affecting its operations.

“For transparency, let citizens know, in measured and factual terms, the challenges your office is facing,” he said.

He further said speaking publicly would help reassure Malawians that no constitutional institution or leader should be diminished without due process.

Kapito said consumers were demanding accountability and respect for every constitutional office, including the resources required for such offices to effectively serve the public.

“History remembers leaders not just for the positions they held or hold, but for the moments when they choose to stand up for principle,” he said.

He said CAMA believed that the Vice President speaking out with dignity and within the confines of the Constitution would strengthen democracy and restore public confidence in government institutions.

Kapito concluded by stressing that Malawians were following events surrounding the Vice President’s office and had every right to demand accountability and an explanation on the circumstances affecting her role.