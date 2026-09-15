Three killed in Zimbabwe farm attack, bodies set alight in hut

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean police are investigating the murders of a 26-year-old woman and her two young children after their bodies were found inside a burnt hut at a farm west of Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the incident occurred on September 13, 2026, at Shirleigh Farm in Darwendale.

The victims were identified as Abigail Mwale, 26, her son Jayden Mwale, 7 months, and her other son Johanne Maiswa, 5.

According to police, an unknown suspect allegedly killed the three and then dragged their bodies into a hut. The suspect reportedly locked the hut from the outside before setting it on fire.

Officers who attended the scene recovered several items, including a blood-stained white cloth, a white sack, an adze, and a pair of socks. The bodies were taken to O’Hea Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

The ZRP has appealed to the public for information. Anyone with details has been asked to report to the nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk.

Separate murder arrest in Masvingo

In a separate case, police in Masvingo arrested three men in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man.

Joseph Mutsikwa, 20, Elikias Elikane Madobi, 19, and Taona Nerupiri were arrested on September 12 following the discovery of the body of Alen Njena, 20, near Madzivadondo Business Centre.

Police said Njena was found with a stab wound to the chest. An okapi knife was recovered next to the body.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

Murder cases across the country have become a growing cause for concern for law enforcement agencies. The rise in violent crimes, including domestic killings and fatal assaults, has put significant strain on police resources and communities.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has repeatedly gone on record urging members of the public to uphold and respect the sanctity of human life. Authorities are calling on citizens to resolve disputes peacefully, report threats early, and work with law enforcement to prevent further loss of life.

Police have emphasized that every life matters and that community cooperation is critical in curbing violent crime and ensuring safer neighborhoods nationwide.