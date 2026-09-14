Hichilema faces “Constitutional Crisis” allegations over detention of opposition leaders without trial

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Hakainde Hichilema is facing accusations of presiding over a “constitutional crisis” after Zambian civil society organisations alleged his government has carried out passport cancellations, prolonged detentions and abductions in the weeks following the August 13 general election.

In a joint statement issued September 14, on the eve of the UN International Day of Democracy, 6 leading CSOs said the actions point to “a deliberate and escalating disregard for the Constitution, the rule of law, and the human rights of Zambian citizens.”

The statement was signed by Chapter One Foundation, Caritas Zambia, LCK Freedom Foundation, Advocates for Democratic Governance Foundation, Free Press Initiative Zambia and others.

Passports cancelled, critics targeted:

The groups cited Government Gazette Notice No. 1421 of September 7, which cancelled the passports of 6 citizens with immediate effect: former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, historian Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, former MPs Binwell Mpundu and Emmanuel Jay Banda, former presidential aide Kaizer Zulu, and commentator Lillian Mutambo.

The notice cited “security reasons” and “national security” but gave no charges or opportunity to be heard. The CSOs also flagged the earlier cancellation of Tonse/Pamodzi Alliance Secretary-General Celestine Mukandila’s passport and NRC. Mukandila remains in Immigration custody despite a Lusaka High Court order to produce him.

“The right to a passport may not be withdrawn at the whim of the Executive,” the statement said. “We are deeply concerned that citizenship documents are being weaponised to silence critics, dissidents, and perceived political opponents of the ruling party.”

Treason suspects held 18 days without court

The CSOs condemned the detention of NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and vice-presidential candidate Makebi Zulu since August 27. The pair presented themselves to police after an August 14 security operation at a property linked to Mundubile in which a former cabinet minister was fatally shot.

They were charged with treason on August 29, and with seditious practices on September 11, and transferred to Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe. As of Monday, neither had appeared in court — in breach of Article 13(3) which requires production within 48 hours.

The statement referenced a petition before the Attorney-General alleging that the 18 detainees, including Mundubile, Zulu, Mukandila, retired Bishop Trevor Mwamba and businessman Harry Valden Findlay, have been denied access to lawyers and family. It alleges torture including waterboarding and beatings, and transfers without valid remand warrants.

MP arrest and “enforced disappearance” pattern:

The groups also raised the September 11 apprehension of Mafinga South MP Faith Munthali by uniformed men without lawyers present.

They said this mirrors reports that 3 of the Mundubile co-accused were picked up at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and held at unknown locations for more than 9 days — “a pattern consistent with enforced disappearance.”

CSOs: “Democracy not built to be dismantled by gazette notice”:

The organisations called on President Hichilema to immediately restore cancelled passports, bring all detainees to court or drop charges, guarantee legal access, and investigate torture allegations. They also urged an inclusive national dialogue to restore confidence in the ECZ, Judiciary and security services.

“Taken individually, each of these actions is troubling. Taken together, they reveal a pattern: the use of state power against political opponents, critics, and dissenting voices, without regard to due process,” the statement said.

The CSOs appealed to SADC, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the Commonwealth and the UN to monitor developments, warning that “silence and inaction… will be read, correctly, as acquiescence.”

“Zambia’s hard-won democracy was not built to be dismantled by gazette notice and midnight arrests,” they concluded.

The Presidency had not responded to the allegations by time of publication.