TikToker detained over alleged threats to assassinate President Hichilema, Army Chief

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian authorities have detained a TikTok personality known online as “Africa” following allegations that he posted a series of threats and insults targeting President Hakainde Hichilema and senior military officials, including Zambia Army Commander Lt. General Godfrey Zyeele.

According to officials, the man had fled Zambia and was believed to be hiding in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Zambian authorities said they located him after posing as potential sponsors offering to support what he described online as his “freedom fighter” activities.

In the alleged arrangement, the supposed sponsors promised to provide him with dozens of mobile phones to sell, to help him sustain himself while in exile.

Authorities say the offer was used to lure him out of hiding so he could be apprehended and returned to Zambia.

During livestreams and videos posted to TikTok prior to his detention, “Africa” was accused of launching profanity-laced tirades against the country’s leadership, including direct threats against President Hichilema and insults directed at Lt. General Zyeele and other public officials.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Zambia Police Service in Kitwe has arrested and charged a man identified as Sobili Jackson for allegedly being in possession of offensive weapons in Kandabwe Compound.

The incident happened today, September 12, 2026, at around 10:30 hours and was reported at Kitwe Central Police Station at 13:40 hours.

According to Copperbelt Commissioner of Police, Rae Hamoonga, a Community Crime Prevention Unit officer conducting patrols in Kandabwe Compound encountered Jackson allegedly behaving in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The officer apprehended and searched him and allegedly found him in possession of two catapults, a knife and stones, which police are treating as offensive weapons.

Jackson was subsequently taken to Kitwe Central Police Station, where a formal report was made and a docket opened.

He has since been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons and remains in police custody. He is expected to appear in court soon.

The Zambia Police Service has commended members of the Community Crime Prevention Unit and other community members for working with police to identify and prevent criminal activities.

Police have also warned members of the public against carrying weapons or other dangerous objects with the intention of threatening, intimidating or harming others.

The public has further been encouraged to report suspicious behaviour and the possession of dangerous weapons to the police.