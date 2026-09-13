Malawi’s Paramount Chief Kyungu is 82: But do you know him?

…On Saturday, September 12, 2026 Paramount Chief Kyungu celebrated his 82 birthday, but who is he?….

By Hastings Msosa

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga, born Nsangalufu Clement Kapote Mwakasungula, was born on 12 September 1944 in Mwakasungula Village, Karonga.

Beyond his traditional leadership, Kyungu has had a remarkable academic and professional journey.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities from La Trobe University in Australia and a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy from Monash University, also in Australia.

Before becoming Paramount Chief, he worked in journalism and broadcasting, including as a newspaper sub-editor in Tanzania and Zimbabwe, as well as with Radio Australia and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

His career later took him into diplomacy and public service, including serving as Deputy Ambassador to Namibia.

On 26 May 2012, he was elevated to the position of Paramount Chief Kyungu, becoming the senior traditional custodian of the Ngonde people.

Today, his leadership extends beyond traditional affairs. He is also the current Board Chairperson of the Northern Region Water Board.

Known for his calm but straightforward approach, Kyungu has consistently spoken about unity, respect, culture, transparency and accountability, including calling out leaders when he feels things are not going right.

From an Australian-trained scholar, to journalist, diplomat, public servant and now Paramount Chief, Kyungu’s journey is a powerful example of education, public service and traditional leadership coming together.

Happy Birthday, Paramount Chief Kyungu!