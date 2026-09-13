Lands Minister Chipungu brings hope to Luchenza learners

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of lands Housing and Urban Development,Chimwemwe Chipungu has shown that leadership is measured not only by policies made, but by the lives transformed, after supporting Luchenza learners with essential school materials to help them begin their secondary education journey.

Chipungu, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, has continued to demonstrate his commitment to empowering young people through education by donating essential school items to students from Luchenza Primary School who were selected to begin Form One in various secondary schools.

The support, which included school bags, blankets, exercise books and other learning materials, was aimed at easing the challenges faced by learners and giving them a strong start as they embark on their secondary education journey.

For many students, the transition from primary to secondary school marks an exciting but challenging chapter.

However, for some learners, the dream of continuing education can be affected by a lack of basic necessities such as school bags, learning materials and bedding.

The gesture reflects his belief that education remains a key foundation for community development and that investing in young people is investing in the future of the nation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chipungu encouraged the students to work hard, maintain good discipline and remain focused on their studies.

He urged them to make full use of the opportunity before them and strive to achieve their dreams.

The initiative has also sent a message to other leaders, organisations and well-wishers to consider supporting vulnerable learners in their respective areas.

Such interventions, though small, can make a significant difference in keeping children in school and helping them reach their full potential.

Members of the Luchenza community have commended Minister Chipungu for remembering the learners at a critical stage of their education journey, describing the support as an encouragement that will motivate students to work harder.

As more children face challenges in accessing education, Chipungu’s gesture serves as a reminder that collective efforts from leaders and communities can help create better opportunities for the next generation.