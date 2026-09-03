Renowned US-based Zambia academician Jones Kasonso dies

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Prominent Zambian scholar, author and public commentator Professor Jones Kasonso has died in the United States.

The death was announced by his brother, Newton Kasonso, in an emotional tribute posted on Facebook. In full, Newton wrote: “IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR BROTHER. It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved brother.

“Words cannot express the pain and sadness we feel at this difficult time.

“You were more than a brother — you were a precious part of our family, and your memory will forever remain in our hearts.

“Your life was a gift to us, and although you are no longer with us, the love, memories, and moments we shared will never be forgotten. May your soul rest in eternal peace, my dear brother.”

The cause of death has not been disclosed and the family said burial and memorial arrangements will be announced in due course.

Born in Zambia, Prof. Kasonso spent much of his adult life abroad, where he built a career in accounting and academia.

He worked for many years as a Chartered Global Accountant and served as a financial auditor with the California State Controller’s Office in the Bureau of Financial Audits.

He also lectured in accounting in Washington, D.C. and in the United Arab Emirates.

Kasonso was an author as well, best known for his book The Original Templates: A Way to Find Meaning in a Broken World, which focused on purpose and resilience.

He held a PhD from Northcentral University in Arizona, an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management, and a BSc in Applied Accounting obtained through a partnership between Oxford Brookes University in the UK and ACCA.

Although he was based overseas, Prof. Kasonso remained a familiar voice in Zambia’s public conversation.

Through YouTube interviews, articles and social media, he regularly commented on governance, elections, diplomacy and national unity.

He did not align himself permanently with any political party and over the years offered criticism of both the former Patriotic Front administration and the current UPND government, often pressing leaders on accountability, appointments and issues of ethnic politics.

His direct style made him both influential and controversial. Supporters said he was willing to speak plainly on difficult national issues, while critics described some of his remarks as provocative.

Despite the debate he generated, his views were widely followed by Zambians at home and in the diaspora.

Prof. Kasonso is survived by his family in Zambia and the United States. And burial arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.