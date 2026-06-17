Mundubile tells Hichilema: “I will protect you when you are Zambia former President”

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Brian Mundubile, presidential candidate for the National Reconciliation Party of Unity and Progress (NRPUP), has urged supporters of Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to remain calm ahead of the August 13 elections.

Speaking at NRPUP’s second mega rally in Kabwe, Mundubile sought to reassure UPND members that there would be no retribution if his party wins.

The rally, held at Makululu Comet Grounds, drew a large crowd as Mundubile outlined his vision for national unity and post-election stability.

He told the gathering that UPND supporters should not sell their belongings or prepare to flee the country in anticipation of a change of government.

Mundubile said his message was directed at easing political tension and preventing panic among ruling party members.

Although he accused President Hakainde Hichilema of mismanaging the country, he said the president would still be accorded the respect due to a former Head of State.

“Our friends in the UPND, I am assuring you, do not be afraid,” Mundubile said.

“Yes, you are losing, starting with your President, but do not fear.”[elections]

“Don’t pack your belongings to run away,” he added.

“We will not seek vengeance,” he continued.

“Don’t pack your belongings, don’t sell your furniture. Just wait, we will take care of you because you are Zambians,” Mundubile assured the crowd.

Addressing Hichilema directly, Mundubile said the president should not worry about his treatment if he loses the election.

“President Hakainde Hichilema, wherever you are, my dear brother, you have served this country as President,” he said.

“Even if you have mismanaged it, I am promising you, my dear brother, I will not victimize you,” he stated.

“I will respect you,” Mundubile declared.

“My elder brother, do not be afraid, I will take care of you as a former Head of State,” he said.

“At this moment, we do not have a former Head of State, but you will be a former Head of State,” he remarked.

Mundubile also said that if elected, he would make use of Hichilema’s experience by assigning him international responsibilities.

“I will be delegating you to represent the country,” he told the audience.

“And I will be giving you an aeroplane to travel and represent Zambia because you are my brother,” he added.

The comments come as Zambia prepares for a closely watched election on August 13, with the Tonse Alliance seeking to unseat the UPND government.

Mundubile’s remarks have sparked discussion about the tone of the campaign and the prospect of a peaceful transition of power.

Some analysts view the statement as an attempt to position NRPUP as a party committed to reconciliation rather than political score-settling.

Others have questioned whether such assurances can hold in Zambia’s often fractious political environment.

The UPND has not yet issued an official response to Mundubile’s comments.