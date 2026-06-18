Ronaldo frustrated as DR Congo hold Portugal in thrilling 2026 World Cup opener

By Edwin Mbewe

Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest for World Cup glory suffered an early setback as Portugal were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw by a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their opening Group K clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese giants appeared destined for a perfect start when João Nerves ignited celebrations just six minutes into the encounter.

Rising above the Congolese defence, he powered home a breathtaking header that left the goalkeeper rooted to the spot and handed Portugal an early advantage.

With Portugal seemingly in control, the Leopards refused to surrender. Roared on by their fighting spirit, DR Congo grew into the match and stunned their illustrious opponents moments before halftime.

Yoane Wissa soared through the air to meet a pinpoint delivery, directing a sensational header beyond Diogo Costa to restore parity in the 45th minute.

The equalizer transformed the contest into a fierce battle.

Portugal threw everything forward after the break, with Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes relentlessly searching for a decisive breakthrough.

Ronaldo, chasing the one trophy that has eluded his glittering career, came close on several occasions but the Congolese defence stood firm under immense pressure.

As the clock ticked down, Portugal continued to dominate possession and create chances.

But DR Congo’s resilience proved unbreakable.

The final whistle sparked celebrations among the African side, who had successfully frustrated one of the tournament’s favourites.

While Portugal remain top of Group K after the draw, DR Congo will take enormous confidence from a result that showcased their determination and ability to compete with football’s elite.

For Ronaldo and company, however, it was a night of missed opportunities and a reminder that there are no easy matches on the road to World Cup glory.