NBM plc launches BankNet360 to enhance digital banking experience

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched Banknet360, a new internet banking platform designed to provide customers with faster, more secure and convenient digital banking services as part of the bank’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, NBM plc Mobile and e-Money Services Manager, Enala Chirwa said the new platform marks a significant milestone in the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centred banking solutions that meet the demands of an increasingly digital society.

“The new platform introduces several advanced features aimed at improving customer experience, including a customizable dashboard, personal finance management tools, enhanced self-service capabilities, real-time transaction visibility, and integrated digital loan access and repayment services,” said Chirwa.

She said that NBM plc has been a pioneer in digital banking in Malawi, having introduced Internet Banking in 2004, making it one of the first financial institutions in the country to embrace digital banking services.

“This new upgrade represents the third major enhancement of the BankNet360 platform and has been designed to respond to changing customer expectations,” she said.

She added that one of the key innovations is the introduction of instant self-registration for retail customers, eliminating the need to visit a branch or complete physical paperwork.

“Retail customers can now register themselves instantly online from the comfort of their homes or offices. By validating their account details through a secure automated process, they can gain access to the platform within minutes,” explained Chirwa.

Chirwa emphasized that security remains a top priority in the upgraded platform.

“The new BankNet360 incorporates enhanced security protocols that meet internationally accepted standards and best practices. Our commitment is to ensure that customers can bank securely and with complete peace of mind,” she said.

She further said that the bank has established various support channels, including its Contact Centre accessible by dialling 626, dedicated Digital Financial Services teams across service centres nationwide, and trained customer support staff to assist users with onboarding and navigation.

Commenting on the development, Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) Chief Executive Officer Lyness Nkungula said the upgrade is in line with international best practices and reflects Malawi’s preparedness to adopt modern banking solutions that meet changing customer needs

“The development carries wider significance for the industry and the country’s economic direction. NBM plc is not only improving customer experience but also supporting Malawi’s national agenda of transitioning toward a cashless economy. Such innovations reduce reliance on physical cash, promote efficiency, and strengthen trust in digital financial services,” said Nkungula.

She explained that the initiative sets a strong example for the sector and highlights the growing role of digital banking in driving inclusive growth and long-term economic progress.