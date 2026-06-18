Visit These Cape Town Restaurants With Cosy Fireplaces

Looking for cosy restaurants with crackling fireplaces to laze away those cold, rainy Cape Town winter days? We have compiled the perfect list for you!

Here are some of our top picks:

Jonkershuis at Groot Constantia

One of Groot Constantia Wine Estate’s dining gems, Jonkershuis, draws you in with its character, old-world charm, and cosy country-style ambience. During the Cape’s colder months, warm up by the fireside while indulging in fresh cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In addition, the stunning outdoor areas are kept warm with large gas heaters.

Location: Groot Constantia Road, Constantia.

Website: jonkershuisconstantia.co.za.

Foxcroft Restaurant

The industrial chic setting with screed floors and coppery tones makes for an elegant backdrop for delicious cuisine. SOI·GNÉ, meaning ‘prepared with great attention to detail and sophisticated elegance,’ is exactly what you can expect from a dining experience at Foxcroft. Indulge in classy comfort with their 3-course winter lunch menu at R995 pp.

Location: Constantia Nek, Constantia.

Website: foxcroft.restaurant

Kloof Street House

This twentieth-century Victorian house is a feast of design passion, from beautiful chandeliers to a suitcase-stacked bar. Every inch of the house is a memoir of a time or place that escapes the modern city around us. As the chill of winter sets in, curl up on the Chesterfield couches in the library lounge or savour the glow of the dining room fireplaces. Feast on their special winter menu from Monday to Saturday between 12-4 pm, from R250 pp.

Location: 30 Kloof St, Gardens.

Website: www.kloofstreethouse.co.za.

Azure Restaurant

As far as views go, nothing comes close to Azure at the Twelve Apostles as it looks out over the Atlantic Ocean, especially during a typical Cape Town winter storm. The restaurant offers an indulgent fine dining experience in its luxurious dining room that features two grand fireplaces.

Location: Victoria Road, Camps Bay.

Website: www.12apostleshotel.com.

Rick’s Cafe Americain

With its three fireplaces and Moroccan-themed decor inspired by the film Casablanca, Rick’s is cosy personified. The kitchen serves predominantly Middle Eastern-ainspired comfort fare, but there are also burgers, tapas and grill choices. Keep the cold at bay with their daily specials and popular spiced Glühwein (mulled wine).

Location: 103 Kloof Street, corner Weltevreden Avenue, Gardens.

Website: rickscafe.co.za

Asoka

Asoka on Kloof Street is just as lively in winter as it is in summer, drawing in locals and visitors with its bold, globally inspired flavours. The menu is made up of tasting plates themed around the five elements: Earth (vegetarian), Water (seafood), Wind (chicken & duck), Fire (meat), and Nirvana (dessert). It’s the kind of place where you come for dinner and end up staying for the vibe.

Location: 68 Kloof St, Gardens.

Website: asoka.za.co.

The Wild Fig Restaurant

Just minutes from the CBD, tucked inside a restored 18th-century Victorian gem, you’ll find The Wild Fig Restaurant. Think a roaring open fireplace, hearty dishes, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that feels like a home away from home. Pop into the bar, Annie’s Arms, for a single malt whisky or two.

Location: Liesbeek Avenue, Valkenberg Estate, Mowbray.

Website: thewildfig.co.za.

The Thirsty Oyster Tavern

This restaurant is one of the toastiest spots in the Helderberg area, with a crackling fireplace warming both the restaurant and bar sections, making it the ultimate winter hideout. What started over half a century ago as a humble fisherman’s pub has grown into one of the region’s most beloved seafood spots. Whether you’re after a mouthwatering seafood feast, a few cold ones with mates, or live music to set the mood, The Thirsty Oyster delivers it all.

Location: 155 Beach Rd, Gordons Bay.

Website: www.thethirstyoyster.co.za.

Chingadas

Spice up your day with the bold spirit of Chingadas Tex-Mex Cantina. Every dish tells a story of rich Mexican heritage, a dash of Tex, and a generous helping of Cape Town flair. Settle into the warm, inviting atmosphere, complete with fireplaces to keep things cosy. From street-style tacos to burritos, it’s a fiesta for your taste buds. And, don’t forget to sip on their signature mezcals and margarita

Location: 50 Orange St, Gardens.

Website: www.chingadasct.com.

Café Paradiso

Tuck into exotic and “foreign” fare such as tzatziki, dolmades and babaganoush as well as the delicious country-style dishes emanating from Paradiso’s bustling kitchens. Feast on their set menu, while seated in front of burning logs and bubbly conversations. The restaurant is child and pet-friendly.

Location: 110 Kloof St, Gardens.

Website: www.cafeparadiso.co.za/

Blockhouse Kitchen

Bask at the fireside while tucking into delicious, easy-to-eat comfort food at Blockhouse Kitchen. This conscious kitchen focuses on fresh, seasonal ingredients, and classic cooking is at the heart of every meal. The service is relaxed, friendly and unpretentious, and mealtimes are considered sacred.

Location: Spaanschemat River Road, Fir Grove.

Website: blockhousekitchen.co.za/.

Damhuis

Tucked right on the beach, this charming spot has been around since the 1700s. Damhuis means “House by the Dam” in Afrikaans, a nod to the old dam that once stood nearby. These days, it’s all about crackling fireplaces, cosy vibes, and front-row seats to some of the best sunsets you’ll ever see. The menu features South African cuisine, with a strong focus on fresh seafood and timeless favourites. It’s no wonder visitors from across the globe keep coming back.

Location: 32 Beach Rd, Melkbosstrand.

Website: www.diedamhuis.co.za

Chocolat Bistro

Nestled in the heart of Durbanville, Chocolat Bistro promises a luxurious French affair. From glittering chandeliers to soft velvet seating, everything oozes lavishness and sophistication. Exuberant menus reveal decadent dishes, while pleasantly warm embers set the perfect winter mood.

Location: 46 Oxford St, Durbanville.

Website: www.chocolatbistro.co.za.

Tortuga Loca

Tortuga Loca in Muizenberg is the perfect spot to shake off the winter blues with bold Mexican flavours and drinks to keep things toasty. The restaurant has many daily restaurant specials on its food and beverages.

Location: 141 Main Rd, Muizenberg.

Contact: Call 087 095 5733.

Salushi, Claremont

At Salushi, enjoy a cosy and contemporary ambience. Their menu is a fun mix of sushi classics and some creative twists, so whether you’re a sushi lover or just giving Japanese food a try, you’ll find something to love. They’ve got everything from fresh sushi rolls and sashimi to other tasty Japanese-inspired dishes.

Location: 6 Cavendish Street, Claremont

Website: www.salushi.com.

La Belle at The Alphen

La Belle is the kind of place that charms you the moment you walk in. It’s cosy, inviting and full of character. Tucked inside a beautifully restored Cape farmhouse, it’s where bistro favourites and bakery classics are served, from breakfast right through to dinner. In winter, grab a table by the fireplace and soak in the warmth indoors. When the sun’s out, there’s nothing better than dining al fresco under the trees in leafy Constantia.

Location: Alphen Dr, Constantia.

Website: www.kovecollection.co.za.

Simon’s at Groot Constantia

Simon’s Restaurant at Groot Constantia has it all. Located on the oldest wine farm in South Africa, this pet-friendly restaurant features a few fireplaces to keep you warm during the winter months. The menu at Simon’s is seasonal, using only the freshest ingredients.

Location: Groot Constantia Rd, Constantia.

Website: grootconstantia.co.za



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