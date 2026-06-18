Israel cuts ties with EU foreign policy chief over apartheid comparison

TEL AVIVI-(MaraviPost)-Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has announced that Israel is severing “all contact” with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The decision follows remarks Saar said were recently attributed to Kallas comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

Saar made the announcement in a public statement, citing the comments as unacceptable and damaging to bilateral relations.

The remarks were reported by Reuters, which said they were the catalyst for the diplomatic rupture.

Israel has historically rejected comparisons between its policies and the racial segregation system that governed South Africa until 1994.

The move marks a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and the EU’s diplomatic leadership.

It also raises questions about the future of EU-Israel dialogue on security, trade, and regional stability.

EU officials have not yet issued a formal response to Saar’s announcement.

The break in contact is likely to complicate coordination on Middle East policy at a time of heightened regional uncertainty.

Analysts say the dispute underscores the sensitivity of historical comparisons in shaping contemporary diplomatic relations.