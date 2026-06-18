Thursday, 18 Jun 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Politics Regional

Israel cuts ties with EU foreign policy chief over apartheid comparison

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Burnett Munthali

TEL AVIVI-(MaraviPost)-Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has announced that Israel is severing “all contact” with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

The decision follows remarks Saar said were recently attributed to Kallas comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

Saar made the announcement in a public statement, citing the comments as unacceptable and damaging to bilateral relations.

The remarks were reported by Reuters, which said they were the catalyst for the diplomatic rupture.

Israel has historically rejected comparisons between its policies and the racial segregation system that governed South Africa until 1994.

The move marks a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and the EU’s diplomatic leadership.

It also raises questions about the future of EU-Israel dialogue on security, trade, and regional stability.

EU officials have not yet issued a formal response to Saar’s announcement.

The break in contact is likely to complicate coordination on Middle East policy at a time of heightened regional uncertainty.

Analysts say the dispute underscores the sensitivity of historical comparisons in shaping contemporary diplomatic relations.

Related Posts

Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.