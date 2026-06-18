How embattled Malawi chief prosecutor Fostino Maere is abusing public office to save his client Chinese wildlife trafficker convict-Corruption suspect Lin Yunhua

…But is President Peter Mutharika aware of this madness from Maere?…

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The embattled Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Fostino Maere is staring down the barrel of a massive credibility crisis as furious Malawians demand answers over his blatant conflict of interest in directing the withdrawal of corruption charges against his former client, convicted Chinese wildlife trafficking kingpin Lin Yunhua.

This is not just one dodgy decision. It is part of a disturbing pattern where cases involving people Maere once defended in private practice are mysteriously vanishing under his watch as DPP.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed it is moving to drop the fresh charges against Lin Yunhua following Maere’s direct order on May 19, 2026.

The Chinese national kingpin of the notorious Lin-Zhang syndicate was already convicted in 2021 on major wildlife trafficking and money laundering charges involving rhino horns, ivory, and pangolin scales.

He got 14 years but served far less before a controversial pardon.

While behind bars at Maula Prison, Lin faced new ACB charges: attempting to bribe prison boss Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda with K30 million and house help to influence Magistrate Violet Chipao, plus abuse of office for luxury prison outings and alleged attempts to bribe a High Court judge.

Maere himself was Lin’s defence lawyer in that very corruption matter.

Now, as DPP, he is pulling the plug. Civil society organisations (CSOs) are livid, openly calling for Maere’s immediate recusal and threatening complaints to the Malawi Law Society over potential professional misconduct.

This Lin saga is only the latest. Maere’s office has been on a discontinuation spree for high-profile cases tied to his previous clients or politically connected figures:

Maere discontinued a massive financial crime case involving former RBM Governor Dalitso Kabambe, Henry Mathanga, and others. Maere defended some of these accused before becoming DPP.

Norman Chisale’s K5 Billion Case Dropped. Maere reportedly represented the Deputy Minister privately.

Reyneck Matemba: Former ACB boss walked free when charges disappeared in March 2026.

Land Grab Scandals: Cases against ex-ministers Charles Mchacha, Symon Vuwa Kaunda and others over dodgy public land deals halted in late May.

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee is hauling Maere in to explain this tsunami of dropped cases. Senior lawyers are in court arguing his actions are biased, unreasonable, and ultra vires.

Maere’s constitutional powers under Section 81 are not in doubt, but using them to shield former clients, especially a foreign wildlife criminal who allegedly corrupted prison officers and judges is an insult to every honest Malawian fighting corruption.

Environmentalists and anti-graft activists warned about this exact conflict when Maere was appointed.

He ignored them. Now the chickens have come home to roost.

The public wants straight answers, not referrals to spokespersons. Transparency. Recusal where necessary.

Or is the DPP’s office now a revolving door for the powerful and their well-connected lawyers?

Additional information: Tiyeni Malawians