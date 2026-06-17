Wednesday, 17 Jun 2026

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Police fire stun grenades as tensions flare at Durban refugee hall housing Malawian nationals

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Burnett Munthali

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-South African Police have fired stun grenades after a group of disgruntled Malawian nationals allegedly clashed with immigration officials at Sherwood Hall in Durban.

The incident unfolded at the facility that has been serving as a temporary refuge for thousands of Malawian nationals for nearly two weeks.

Sherwood Hall became a makeshift shelter amid growing concerns over threats from anti-immigration groups operating in the area.

Eyewitness accounts and images from the scene show a heavy police presence attempting to restore order outside the hall.

The confrontation reportedly began when tensions boiled over between some of the shelter’s occupants and officials managing the site.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if there were any injuries or arrests following the use of stun grenades.

For almost two weeks, the hall has been housing people displaced by fears of targeted violence and intimidation.

The situation underscores the precarious position of foreign nationals in parts of South Africa facing heightened anti-immigration sentiment.

Credit for the images documenting the standoff goes to Jayed Leigh Paulse.

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Burnett Munthali

Burnett Munthali is a Maravipost Political analyst (also known as political scientists) he covers Malawi political systems, how they originated, developed, and operate. he researches and analyzes the Malawi and Regional governments, political ideas, policies, political trends, and foreign relations.

Sherwood Hall in Durban xenophobia in South Africa

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