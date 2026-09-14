Haaland sinks United in Manchester derby: 2026/27 English Premier League

MANCHESTER-(MaraviPost)-Manchester City have beaten Manchester United 1-0 in a dramatic Manchester derby played at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Erling Haaland scoring the only goal of the match.

The match was broadcast live on SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa, with Sky Sports carrying the game in the United Kingdom.

City were forced to play with 10 men for more than an hour after Phil Foden was shown a red card in the 23rd minute for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Despite being a player down, City remained organised and continued to create problems for United, who struggled to make their numerical advantage count.

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute when Haaland converted a cross from Josko Gvardiol to give City the lead.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR overturned the decision after determining that United defender Patrick Dorgu had played Haaland onside.

Haaland’s goal was his ninth in Manchester derbies, further underlining his influence in the fixture.

United pushed for an equaliser and came close on several occasions, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both hitting the woodwork.

City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also produced a crucial late save as the visitors defended their narrow advantage.

The victory was a major statement from City, who showed impressive resilience after losing Foden early in the contest.

The result lifted Manchester City to second place in the Premier League with 12 points from four matches, while Arsenal remain top of the table on goal difference.

Manchester United, meanwhile, sit 13th with four points from four matches after Sunday’s derby defeat.