Shabba Ranks takes Greensleeves to court in high-stakes battle over his hit songs

KINGSTON-(MaraviPost)-Dancehall legend Shabba Ranks has opened a major legal battle with Greensleeves Records over control of some of the songs that made him a global star, putting valuable music rights and decades-old publishing agreements under the spotlight.

The Jamaica Observer, reporting on September 12, 2026, said Shabba Ranks filed the lawsuit on September 11 against the publishing arm of Greensleeves Records.

The newspaper reported that the case centres on his attempt to terminate the company’s publishing rights over a number of his compositions under United States copyright law, with Billboard also reporting on the dispute.

Shabba Ranks, whose real name is Rexton Gordon, began the process in 2023 when he notified Greensleeves that he wanted to terminate the publishing arrangement and reclaim rights to his music.

Greensleeves rejected the move, maintaining that a 1989 agreement classified the compositions as “works made for hire”—a legal classification that can affect an artist’s ability to reclaim copyright interests under US law.

The veteran Jamaican artist is now challenging that position in court. His lawyers argue that Shabba was an independent creator rather than an employee of Greensleeves and that the compositions should not be treated as works made for hire merely because of the wording used in the agreement.

The legal fight covers songs closely associated with Shabba Ranks’ international legacy, including “Mr Loverman,” “Housecall,” “Slow and Sexy” and “Dem Bow.” These recordings helped carry Jamaican dancehall into international markets and remain part of the genre’s influential musical history.

The significance of the lawsuit goes beyond one artist and one record company.

Music catalogues created decades ago can now generate substantial value through streaming, licensing, broadcasting and other forms of digital exploitation, making ownership and publishing rights increasingly important to artists and their estates.

For Shabba Ranks, the central question is straightforward but potentially far-reaching: can an artist who created internationally successful music decades ago reclaim control of those works under copyright law, or can the terms of an old publishing agreement continue to bind him?

The court’s ruling could therefore become closely watched within the music industry.

It may help clarify the balance between contractual agreements signed by artists in earlier eras and their later attempts to recover control of commercially valuable creative works.