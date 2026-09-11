Namiwa pleads not guilty to treason: State seeks bail revocation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prominent activist and Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director Sylvester Namiwa has pleaded not guilty to treason and publishing false news, as prosecutors move to challenge the bail he was previously granted.

Local media reports that Namiwa entered his plea before High Court Judge Mzonde Mvula during a plea-taking and directions hearing in Lilongwe, where the State also disclosed plans to seek the revocation of his bail.

The State’s move caught Namiwa’s defence team by surprise, with his lawyer Gladwell Majekete objecting to the application on grounds that the defence had not been served with the papers in advance.

Majekete argued that the defence should have been given an opportunity to examine and respond to the application before it was brought before the court.

The court has directed prosecutors to file and serve the bail-revocation application on the defence by September 16, 2026. Namiwa’s lawyers have until September 22 to respond, with the application scheduled for hearing on September 23.

The substantive trial is expected to commence on October 14, 2026.

Namiwa was arrested on July 30 after responding to a police summons at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

He was initially accused of publishing false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The charges were later expanded to include treason under Section 36(1)(a) of the Penal Code and publication of false news likely to cause public fear and alarm.

The State alleges that the charges arise from comments Namiwa made during a July 2024 television interview on Lantha TV in which he discussed sensitive political issues.

The Ministry of Justice has indicated that prosecutors intend to call five witnesses as the case proceeds.

The bail dispute now introduces an additional legal battle before the substantive trial begins, putting the focus on both the prosecution’s case and the conditions under which Namiwa will remain free pending trial.