Malawi Govt challenges Speaker Suleman’s 12 probes

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Government through its Chief Secretary Justin Saidi has questioned the legality of Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman’s decision to establish 12 investigations into governance concerns affecting public service delivery.

Saidi says in a statement released on Thursday September 10,2026 that the power to establish parliamentary committees rests with Parliament and cannot be exercised unilaterally by the Speaker.

He cites Section 56(6) of the Constitution, which vests the power to establish parliamentary committees in Parliament.

Saidi’s position comes days after the High Court granted concerned citizen Austin Mkoka permission to proceed with a judicial review and stopped Parliament from establishing or operationalising the joint ad hoc committees.

Suleman confirmed on Wednesday September 9,2026 that he had been served with the injunction, saying Parliament will decide whether to challenge it.

The Speaker last week announced investigations into governance concerns involving the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services(DICS), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi(ESCOM), Electricity Generation Company(EGENCO), Power Market Limited(PML), Blantyre Water Board (BWB) and National Oil Company of Malawi(NOCMA).

The investigations also cover pension administration, delays in pension payments, fuel transportation and the Salima-Lilongwe water project.