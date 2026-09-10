Zamba, Kapondamgaga face arrest over Amaryllis Hotel purchase saga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Secretary to The President and Cabinet (SPC) Collen Zamba and President Lazarus Chakwera’s trusted aide Prince Kapondamgaga face imminent arrest following revelations that they directly influenced the acquisition of Amaryllis Hotel by reviving the already dead undertaking.

The Pension fund Board agreed not to proceed with the hotel acquisition deal in 2023 but in the first quarter of 2024, Zamba and Kapondamgaga revived the discussion which was beyond their scope.

More to come…..