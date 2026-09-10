Zamba, Kapondamgaga face arrest over Amaryllis Hotel purchase saga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Secretary to The President and Cabinet (SPC) Collen Zamba and President Lazarus Chakwera’s trusted aide Prince Kapondamgaga face imminent arrest following revelations that they directly influenced the acquisition of Amaryllis Hotel by reviving the already dead undertaking.
The Pension fund Board agreed not to proceed with the hotel acquisition deal in 2023 but in the first quarter of 2024, Zamba and Kapondamgaga revived the discussion which was beyond their scope.
I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar.
Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar.
I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019.
My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.
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