Missing Zimbabwe Catholic Priest Fr. Regis Chikuni found dead

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A senior Roman Catholic priest in Zimbabwe has been found dead days after he was reported missing, the Archdiocese of Harare has confirmed.

Father Regis Chikuni, 58, was last accounted for on 5 September 2026.

His disappearance prompted the Church to issue a public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

In a message read to congregations during Sunday Mass, Archbishop’s Secretary Father Ephraim Murwira said on behalf of Archbishop Robert C. Ndlovu, “We wish to inform all priests, religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese of Harare that one of our senior priests, Fr Regis Chikuni, is currently unaccounted for, and we are concerned about his wellbeing.”

Four days later the Archdiocese confirmed the worst.

Archdiocese Of Harare

66, Cnr Fifth Street/ Livingstone Avenue

09 September 2026

DEATH NOTICE

Dear Priests, Religious, and Laity of the Archdiocese of Harare,

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we announce the passing on of our beloved brother, Father Regis Chikuni. Tragically, he was found deceased at the mortuary of Parirenyatwa Hospital.

In this time of sorrow, we are reminded of the promise of the Resurrection. We take comfort in our faith that Father Chikuni has returned to the loving embrace of our Lord. His dedication to his pastoral duties and the impact he had on our community will forever be cherished in our hearts.

We understand that the news of his passing is a profound loss for us all, and we urge everyone to come together in prayer as we reflect on the memories and blessings that Father Chikuni brought into our lives.

Details regarding the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we find solace in the hope of the Resurrection.

Thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Fr. Ephraim Murwira

Archbishop’s Secretary

The Archbishop’s Secretary

P.O. Box CY 330, Causeway

Harare, Zimbabwe

Tel: 764403, 0772875347