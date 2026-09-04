EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Katrin Hagemann dies suddenly

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The European Union (EU)’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Katrin Hagemann, has died suddenly, the EU Delegation in Harare announced on Friday morning.

She was 53.

According to an official statement, Ambassador Hagemann passed away on 3 September 2026.

The delegation described her death as “sudden and unexpected.”

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected passing of H.E. Ms Katrin Hagemann, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Zimbabwe, on 3 September 2026,” the statement read.

Hagemann presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2025, becoming the EU’s top envoy in Harare at a time when Brussels and Harare were working to reset relations after years of sanctions and diplomatic strain.

During her tenure, she focused on trade, agriculture, governance, and human rights cooperation.

She was frequently seen at public events with government ministers, civil society, and business leaders, pushing for increased EU investment in Zimbabwe.

The EU is one of Zimbabwe’s largest trading partners and a major donor in health, agriculture and humanitarian aid.

The EU Delegation said it extended “heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, colleagues and all those who mourn this profound loss.”

Citing respect for the family’s privacy, the delegation said “there will be no further comments at this time.”

A Book of Condolences will be opened to the public from Monday, 7 September to Thursday, 10 September 2026, daily from 10:00 to 16:00, at the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe in Harare.

Zimbabwean officials and diplomatic missions are expected to pay tribute in the coming days. The EU has not yet announced who will serve as Chargé d’Affaires in the interim.

Hagemann’s passing comes as the EU and Zimbabwe were negotiating the next phase of their bilateral cooperation framework.

“May she rest in peace,” the Harare delegation concluded.

Hagemann’s diplomatic career began at the German Federal Foreign Office. In 2006 she moved to the EU Council Secretariat, and in 2011 she transferred to the newly created European External Action Service.

Between 2015 and 2019 she led the Political Section at the EU Delegation to Botswana and to the Southern African Development Community. In 2019 she was posted to Nairobi as deputy head of the EU Delegation to Kenya.

After her appointment as EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Hagemann — who held a degree in astronomy and physics — spoke often about strengthening economic ties.

She pointed to rising EU-Zimbabwe trade and to Zimbabwe’s duty-free, quota-free access to the EU market under the Economic Partnership Agreement as key opportunities for growth.

She also stressed that the EU would keep working with Harare on clearing its debt arrears and on governance reforms, arguing that progress in both areas was essential to rebuild investor trust and unlock international funding.

Hagemann did not shy away from difficult issues. Speaking on corruption, she once said: “Investors are drawn by opportunity and integrity.”

And on reform she noted: “Partners are here to support, but only Zimbabwe can carry this agenda to completion.”

In February this year she voiced concern about what she called a “shrinking civic space” in Zimbabwe. She cited the arrest of opposition figures and disruptions to their activities, saying: “We have seen arrests and the suppression that occurs when opposition figures try to hold press conferences, sometimes finding they cannot because the venue is shut down or the building has been burnt down.