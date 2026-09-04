Diaspora News: Man found shot to death inside an Atlanta Park Might be Malawian

ATLANTA — On Wednesday Reporting from WSB-TV Channel 2 says, Atlanta police are working to track down suspects and a motive after a man was found shot to death at a southeast Atlanta park.

On Thursday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Evans Tshongwe, believed to be of Malawian origin.

An officer doing routine patrol in South Bend Park near Lakewood Amphitheater around 9 a.m. Wednesday and came upon a car, parked in an unusual spot, with no one around.

“He proceeded to check the outside areas and found a male, lying down in the field. Upon observing the male, he noticed a large amount of blood. (“Man found shot to death on youth sports field – WSB-TV Channel 2”) Then he noticed some gunshot wounds in the torso. At that point he alerted homicide, and we reported to the scene,” said Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Christapher Butler.

On a WhatsApp group in Atlanta the following was shared, It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news that Evans Tshongwe’s family informed us that he was murdered this morning in Atlanta.

We are currently in contact with his family (who are in Boston) and will continue to support them during this incredibly tough time.

We will share additional information as it becomes available and as the family permits.

Please keep Evans’ loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this devastating time.