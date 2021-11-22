ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-A 38 year-old Malawian man, who is charged with the murder of Malawi defence deputy minister, Jean Sendeza’s daughter, Noria and attempted murder of her other daughter, Mundi has pleaded guilty, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Zomba born Kalekeni Lindeire pleaded guilty the past week as part of a plea bargain agreement.

Lindeire: Pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder

Court records show that Lindeire shot at the two sisters in a car at the Hickory Village Apartments.

Noria, who was the driving the car was shot in the head and had lost control of the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased’s sister, Mundi told the police that Lindeire dragged her out of the car and when she tried to run she says she was shot in the hip.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Lindeire has an outstanding arrest warrant and was facing possible kidnapping and rape charges from a separate case.

He faces between 45 and 65 years for murder and 20 and 40 years for attempted murder.

Lindeire is expected to be sentenced to 50 years in prison as part of the agreement.

On September 25, 2020, the deceased, Noria Sendeza was driving to the Hickory Village apartment complex with her sister, Sendeza, when Lindeire began chasing the vehicle, according to reports.

Lindeire, who was once in a relationship with Mundi, fired shots at the vehicle, killing Noria at the spot.

Noria’s Sendeza’s vehicle overturned as it turned into the parking lot at 3601 Edison Road.

Lindeire tried to pull Mundi from the vehicle, but witnesses intervened.

When a Notre Dame police vehicle arrived, Lindeire ran back to his vehicle and drove from the scene.

Lindeire will be sentenced next month on December 3.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka during the burial of Noria Sendeza in Lilongwe suggested that Lindeire, a Malawian citizen who was arrested in United States of America for shooting to death Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza’s 29-year-old daughter Noriah Sendeza, should be extradited and face justice in Malawi.

The body of Noriah was repatriated back home and was buried at Matapila Village in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Speaking at the burial, Mkaka said it is only in a Malawi prison where Lindeire will get appropriate punishment for his crime

State vice-president Saulos Chilima also attended the funeral and consoled the deputy minister, Sendeza, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Lilongwe South West.

