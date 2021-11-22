MCP’s Msundwe gang threatens Kalindo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) terror group Msundwe battalion has threaten the Former UTM National Director of Youth, Bon Kalindo, ahead of the November 26, 2021 demonstrations scheduled to take place in Lilongwe.

In a video clip circulating on social media, the group of MCP diehards comprised of young to middle aged men have made it clear that they will see to it that the planned demonstrations do not succeed.

“We have seen how the planned demonstrations failed to proceed in Blantyre, Winiko should know that us, Msundwe freedom fighters, will make sure that he doesn’t go back after making to this city,” said the group.

The group added that the former ruling party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stayed in power for six years and had been squandering money but the current regime led by President Chakwera has only been in power for a year hence no need to hold demonstrations.

This comes after Kalindo popularly known as Winiko led demonstrations in the southern city of Blantyre where he delivered a petition to Blantyre City Council with grievances ranging from unfulfilled campaign promises such as job creation, hike in water and cooking oil, toll gate fee to corruption.

Friday’s protests turned into violent scenes after a pro-government group joined the demonstrations to stop the parade across the city which triggered police to fire teargas at protesters who eventually burnt tires across the city and torched a police unit situated near Blantyre flea market.

Meanwhile another group whose identity is yet to be established, has sent counter video message to Msundwe battalion to stay away from Kalindo demos.

The group has threatened to deal with MCP gang if it tries to attack Winiko.

There has no been any immediate reaction from Malawi Police on the two suspected gang groups.

