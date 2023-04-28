Sports Betting Tips for Beginners in 2023

The demand for sports betting has been on the rise, and online operators continue to compete with each other in order to attract new members with attractive options. If you are new to this world, the offerings may seem overwhelming at first. However, with the right set of tips that we have prepared in this guide, you will be able to start betting on your favourites in no time.

Find a Reliable Operator

As a new player, you will encounter a large selection of online sportsbooks, but signing up with the first one you see is not the way to go. Since you will be sharing both personal and financial information with the platform, you need to make sure you’re dealing with a trustworthy platform that will keep your data safe. The best way to double-check the security of an online operator is to find information about its licensing. If the platform is licensed by a reputable authoritative body, you can rest assured that your data will be treated properly.

Pick Your Sports Wisely

Since you’re just about to enter the world of sports betting, it is wise to stick to the sports you’re already familiar with. Knowing all the rules of the game as well as some history and statistics will make it more likely for you to make better betting decisions with higher chances of winning. Even though it may be tempting to bet on a number of different sports, try to master the basics with the one you truly understand.

Appreciate the Value of Guides

Whether you are stuck with the selection of the right operator or you’re not sure about the strategies you should pursue, finding insider information in an online guide is one of the best moves you can make. For instance, resources like the 22Bet sign up guide can help you go through the registration process in an effortless way. Guides are usually written by knowledgeable individuals with plenty of experience in the field, and seeing their perspectives can enable you to make quick and smart decisions without having to do too much research.

Manage Your Bankroll

Creating a reasonable bankroll management plan will help you calculate exactly how much money you can bet every single time without breaking the bank. Of course, bankroll plans differ from one player to another, and it is crucial to figure out a plan that works well for your budget. Some players make monthly plans, and some opt for weekly or even daily strategies. The end goal of the plan is to extend your bankroll as much as possible by calculating the percentage you can use for each bet. That way, you will never risk all your money at once.

Understand the Basics

Having a good understanding of the following fundamentals of sports betting is the best way to get started with online wagering:

Favourites vs. Underdogs

The terms “favourites” and “underdogs” are frequently used in sports betting. Namely, the favourite refers to the team or the player that is expected to win the game, while the term underdog is used for the player or the team that is very likely to lose. Betting on the favourite involves less risk, but it also brings lower payouts. On the other hand, if you choose to bet on the underdog, it all goes the opposite way.

Moneylines

Moneyline bets refer to the practice of wagering on the winner of the game. This category is the most popular among punters, as it is definitely the simplest one out there. When it comes to moneyline odds, they are set by the sportsbooks based on the expected performance of each team. Therefore, the favourites will have a negative number, while the underdogs will have a positive one.

Overs, Unders, and Totals

This betting category involves wagering your money on the final number of points scored in a single game. And after the operator sets a line for the total number of points scored, you can actually bet on whether the total will be under or over that specific number.

Spreads

If you are interested in betting on the margin of defeat or victory in a particular game, you should consider spreads. This type of betting is also known as the “betting line”, and the conditions are usually set by the betting site. When you beat on a positive spread, it means that the team needs to lose that specific amount of points or less. As opposed to that, the negative spread conditions the team to win by the given number of points.

Sports betting can be an exciting adventure, as long as you stick to the basics and make the most of your initial budget. Now that you’ve learned all about the basics of smart online betting, you’re ready to pick an operator that meets your needs and get started.