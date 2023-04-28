Opened Neurosurgery institute timely in treating musculoskeletal, nervous system diseases

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just opened Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (LION) at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe is expected to treat musculoskeletal and nervous system diseases most of which are caused by road accidents

President Lazarus Chakwera officially opened the facility on Friday, April 28, 2023.

This comes as World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that on average Malawi registers 5,700 deaths and over 100,000 injuries from road traffic accidents, making this one of the most dangerous countries in the world in terms of road safety on a per capita basis.

An estimated 15,000 end up with permanent disability from the same.

The institute will function as the orthopaedic and neurosurgery department of Kamuzu Central Hospital as well as a national referral centre of excellence in musculoskeletal and neuro-surgery to fight the rising burden of trauma in Malawi.

Constructed at a cost of MK44 billion, the state-of-the-art facility will train specialist health cadres for the nation and provide high quality diagnosis, care and rehabilitation.

It comprises an outpatient department, emergency department, administration, laboratory, radiology, five operating theatres, general and paying wards, Intensive Care Unit, and a research and training unit.

The institute has been constructed with support from the Norwegian Government, Norwegian businessman and philanthropist Trong Mohn and Government of Malawi.