Is Mutharika sick or not?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is silent over two days on social media rumours that its leader Arthur Peter Mutharika is evacuated to unknown destination for medical treatment.

The Maravi Post efforts to authenticate Mutharika’s health from party and family has yield nothing.

There is no official statement available yet to disputes the claims.

This publication is getting only party members disputing Mutharika’s sickness rumors.

The development has attracted mixed reaction on social media whether Mutharika is sick or not.

“Why is the party not issuing official communication regarding to Mutharika’s sickness rumors. What we are reading is individual write ups two days after the rumors broked,” wondered David Maso on social media.

Countered DPP sympathiser James Mwambe, “Why should the party be bothered with such rumors? This is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) calculated move to divert public attention from problems it’s leader Lazarus Chakwera is encountering on state affairs”

Felister Chibwana argues, “It’s DPP tradition to hide sickness and death in the camp. Remember what happened to the late Bingu Wa Mutharika”

Social media rumors reportedly that Paramedics were seen at Page House in Mangochi to flew the ailing Former President Peter Mutharika to unknown destination.

However, details of his ailment have been put under tight wrap but our sources revealed that Mutharika has been complaining about his ill health since his second appearance at St Augustine Primary School Ground rally in Mangochi.

Mutharika’s Medical team has always advised him not to undergo hard work and instead have more time for resting due to his old age.

His heart might be willing to carry on but nature has contrary demands

DPP Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has not been available for comment on Mutharika’s social media reports that the party leader is critically ill.

Ironically Mutharika has just announced that he intends to contest in 2025 General Elections.

The opposition DPP is expected to hold elective convention in July 2023.

