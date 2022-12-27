Late Dickson

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A third year student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Blantyre Dickson Lester has died in Dedza in circumstances, police say, point to suicide.

Dedza Deputy Police spokesperson, Cassim Manda told Zodiak Online that the 25-year-old seams to have been stressed after being withdrawn from the university.

The late Dickson is said to have gone missing for some days.

Manda says the body of Dickson was later found lying on the edge of Dedza Mountain by women fetching firewood.

More to come…..

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...