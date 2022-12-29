SOURCES: Wiseman Daniel Fans

As part of reaching the Globe with the love of Christ in this season of Christ and the ushering into a New Year, the Elohim team of Wiseman Daniel reach out to the needy and homely in communities in Uganda and the U.K, respectively.

Since the man of God could not be there in person, partners of the Elohim ministry in Uganda inspired by Wiseman Daniel took up the assignment from God to reach out to God’s people in this season. They load the items to be distributed into the vehicles and set off on their mission of love in their visit to the Abba children’s home in Uganda

They took with them loaves of bread, drinks, biscuits, sweets, soap, bags of sugar, bags of beans, bags of rice, and bags of maize flour for the children’s home. Indeed, no love that does not express itself in giving.

Inspired by Wiseman Daniel’s act of giving as well, the U.K. family of the Elohim ministry also set out to different places to extend hands of love to the needy. First, they donated food supplies to a community food bank in the U.K. to assist in feeding families who are in dire need of them.

The Elohim U.K charity team then proceeded to host a Christmas party for the homeless in the U.K. They cooked several delicacies to feed all the homeless that walked in during the season.

Several bags containing food supplies and other gift items were already packed to give to all the homeless that walked in. They brought huge smiles upon all the faces of the homeless that walked in. saying that they, the Elohim ministry cannot afford to look the other way and close their eyes to God’s people (the needy), closing our eyes to God’s people is closing them to the source of our destiny. Giving to God’s people is an assignment from God.

Elohim!!! Mighty God lives in us! (John 14:23).

