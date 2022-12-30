Bullets Reserve defend Nyasa Cup

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC on Thursday, December 29, 2022 defeated Ndirande Stars FC to retain Nyasa Capital Finance Cup in the Southern Region.

Emmanuel Saviel broke the dead lock at 58th minute.

Chikumbutso Salima extended the lead for the Young Bullets at 80th before Ndirande Stars reduced the deficit through Stewart Kalima at 90+2 minutes.

It was a highly contested match as both sides attacked more as they searched for the precious goals, but first half ended in stalemate.

Chatama made several changes in the second half to find goals.

Macray Chiwaya, Mussa Bwanali and Franklin Titani were substituted for Lyton Chinong’one, Alex Tsamba and Happy Mphepo.

The changes paid dividend to the side as they scored two goals to win the championship of the MK8.3 million Nyasa Capital Finance Cup in the Southern Region.

Defending it after winning the same in its maiden year 2021.

Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC have won two cups in a week including MK5 million Aubrey Dimba Trophy last Sunday in Mchinji.

The team has so far reached three finals after being defeated by their senior brothers in the MK90 million FDH Bank prestigious Cup at Kamuzu Stadium weeks a go.

Enos Chatama Bullets Reserve FC head coach lauds the good working relationship amongst the technical panel, Management and players for the success.

Chatama has however, vowed to build a strong team next season but appealed to the supporters not to anticipate more.

The team is also in the semifinals of the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) Thumbs Up league.

Head coach for Ndirande Stars FC Kaluwa Ngwira acknowledged the defeat against Bullets Reserve FC.

Kaluwa vowed to produce sparking results in the premier league which they have just joined.

Jaquelyn Kapanga head of finance Nyasa Capital Finance said the cup has been going on very well.

“We will be heading into the third year of Sponsoring the cup in regions. Our business base has extremely grown up. We are hoping for more in the coming season”, Kapanga joyfully said.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC received MK1.5 million as Champions while Ndirande Stars FC got MK600,000 for finishing as runners up.

Balaka FC defeated Nsanje FC 3-2 in the post match penalties after regulation time ended 2-2 in a third place play off classification.They went with MK250,000 and Nsanje United FC got MK100,000 for finishing 4th.

Mayamiko Stars FC are the Northern Region football Association Nyasa Capital Finance Cup champions after they defeated Chitipa United FC.

While in the Central Region,Four teams namely, Extreme FC, St. Gabriel Medicals FC, Ekas Freight Wanderers FC and Kawinga FC are still battling for the supremacy.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...