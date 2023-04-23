2023 TNM Super League: Nomads ambush soldiers

…..Takes early lead on the table

…..Red Lions FC 0-3 Wanderers FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The nomadic people ambushed and severely injured the soldiers at their own backyard Balaka Stadium.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC maintained their early lead on the 16 teams TNM Super League log table with a 0-3 win on Redlions FC from the country’s old Capital City, Zomba.

The new catch for Wanderers FC Christopher Kumwembe was on fire on Saturday’s afternoon as he inspired his new club to a 0-3 victory.

Kumwembe scored probably his first hat-trick since he started playing in the elite league.

Kumwembe scored the opener at the Balaka Stadium at 37th minute through a header from Wisdom Mpinganjira’s cross.

First half ended the nomads leading the soldiers who failed to use their weapons accordingly, struggling in the midfield,with their attackers lacking marksmanship.

At 54th minute Kumwembe extended the visitors’ lead as he slotted in the ball into the empty net after dribbling past Reds defender and goalkeeper.

He then completed his hat-trick before the mature of the second half with another beautiful header from Captain Stanley Sanudi’s good delivery into the box.

The former Civil Service United FC attacker Kumwembe is the current 2023 TNM Super League top goal scorer with 4 goals from the two matches played.

He scored when Wanderers FC defeated Civil Service United FC 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium where he also won man of the match award on Saturday,

Mark Harrison was pleased with the performance of the team, saying winning two games back to back is a motivation to the players hence appealed to his charges to concentrate as there is still a long way to go.

Mike Kumanga Redlions FC coach acknowledged they did not play well especially in the midfield hence the result was the true reflection of the game.

Kumanga vowed to recover from the loss. Reds have collected a point from two games they have played so far,they drew 1-1 in Lilongwe last weekend against Blue Eagles FC.

Other results on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in TNM Super League week two, Chitipa United FC held Karonga United FC 2-2 at Karonga Stadium.

The 2022 runners up Blue Eagles FC lost at home 0-1 to Silver Strikers FC. Mighty Tigers FC and rookies Bangwe All Stars FC played to a barren draw.

On Sunday, The defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC host MAFCO FC at Kamuzu Stadium, the team that ended their unbeaten run last season.

While Civil Service United FC would be looking forward to recover from a 2-0 loss to Wanderers FC as they host Mchinji rookies Extreme FC at Civo Stadium