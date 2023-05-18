MCP’ atrocities, evil deeds resurface: As supporters harass Times Group journalist Mzindiko

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-People dressed in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regalia on Wednesday, May 17, 2024 attacked The Times Group photojournalist Francis Mzindiko at the official opening of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Laboratory and Office Complex in Blantyre.

President Lazarus Chakwers presided over the event.

The people attacked Mzindiko for firming a fight that broke out between MCP and UTM supporters.

MCP and UTM supporters fight in Blantyre

Mzindiko said upon seeing that they were being filmed, some youths dressed in groca MCP saits demanded that he should delete the footage.

MCP party youths who snatchod as long as it is public space look out the memory card in my camera and deleted the footage on a laptop,” said journalist.

The Times Group Editor-in-Chief Pilirani Kachinziri has condemned the act.

“We condemn in totality what has happened and we call on law enforcement agencies to investigate and bring to hook the perpetrators,” said Kachinziri.

Media Institute of Southem Africa (MISA) Malawi Champerson Golden Matonga condemned MCP youths action on the journalist.

He added that in the journalist has the right to process, they also verbally film anywhere without being harrassed.

“We will try to get to the bottom of what happened” assured Matonga.

Tonse Alliance government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu also condemned the act.

“We always remind the general public that President Chakwera has been at the forefront promoting and protecting freedom of the press. As a ministry, we have also been driving the same agenda,” said Kunkuyu who is also Minister of Information.

MCP is fond of attacking journalists demeed not writing good about its leadership even the party was in opposition.

Malawians are reminded of atrocities, attacks MCP committed during one era of Kamuzu Banda.

MCP and UTM which are key in Tonse Alliance have been involved in physical and verbal fights for supremacy.