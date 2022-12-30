Ian Khama faces arrest

GABORONE-(MaraviPost)-An arrest warrant has been issued for Ian Khama, the former president of Botswana, by the Broadhurst regional magistrate court in Gaborone due to his failure to appear in court, writes Onneile Setlalekgosi-Ramasilo, Botswana.

Along with Khama, other individuals accused in the case include Issac Kgosi, the former head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS), Keabetswe Makgope, the suspended Police Commissioner, Victor Paledi, the former Deputy Permanent Secretary, and Sehunelo Khunou, who are all facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on February 23, 2023.

Source: Africa Brief

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...