Ajawa cornered on Chipiku League poor officiation

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It never rains but pours for Central Region Football Association (CRFA) as poor officiation has marred the league that has led other teams crying a foul and others to the extent of withdrawing from the Chipiku league.

One of the teams that has withdrawn from the final round of the league is Mbabvi United FC.

Mbabvi United FC has written Central Region Football governing body (CRFA) notifying them about its withdrawal from the league.

The Maravipost is in possession of the letter signed by General Secretary Vincent Malizani,Samson Phiri who is the Chairman of the club and Mike Banda the team Manager.

The letter partly indicates that the withdrawal is due to biased officiation that seem to have been favouring Extreme FC, the Mchinji based outfit.

The letter further says,the referees are not rotating hence the act.

General Secretary for the club, Vincent Malizani, confirmed to Maravipost about rendering the letter to CRFA confirming their withdrawal from participating in the final round of MK15.5 million Chipiku Premier division league.

“Officiation is poor in the league hence our decision, it’s better we start afresh next season. We haven’t made this decision in a hurry.

“On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, we had a game in Mchinji but we were surprised to see the officiating personnel from the same place handling the game. We thought the body would have picked referees from Dowa, Salima or somewhere.

“We have played two games in this final round,in these two games we have witnessed poor officiation. If they (CRFA) call us for discussions we are ready to meet them,” complains Malizani.

Chairman for CRFA Austin Biton Ajawa acknowledged seeing the letter on Social media and said Mbabvi United FC have made the decision out of emotions.

“They have made this decision out of emotions, you can see they have addressed the letter to us,but before it reached us,it is all over the Social media.People should know the difference between the two bodies CRFA and Referees Committee.

“We don’t officiate games,so blaming us it’s wrong but rather the blame should go to our stakeholders who are the Referees Committee led by Duncun Lengani”, he said.

Ajawa added, “We don’t know if their authorities have noted the concerns. Indeed the teams are complaining about officiation.As CRFA we intend to organize a meeting with stakeholders to map the way forward in this final round.

“Teams should know that CRFA and Referees Committee are two different bodies hence some of these complaints are supposed to be addressed to referees body. If Mbabvi United maintains their stand to withdrew we will allow them to do so and for good. The league can not stop because they are out. We know how to handle the league”.

The Maravi Post however understands that there is blame game between the two bodies, CRFA and Referees Committee in the region.

Duncan Lengani, Chairman for Central Region Referees Committee, says problems are coming out due to the poor system from their counterpart.

“I will not agree with you that these problems are coming up with the referees. You can see that the wrangles are saying the CRFA are biased so we are just scapegoat. What we are doing now is what we have been doing all the way from the start of the league.

If at all we are to point fingers then its the management of the CRFA. Teams are crying due to the system they are using so it’s not the Referees but rather CRFA,” he claimed.

Lengani adds, “CRFA is just a scapegoat in this situation. I don’t have any knowledge that my referees are receiving anything from the teams to manipulate the games but if this is happening then that is not referees system but the teams.But as body if we find somebody doing this then arm of the law will take its course”,

“Indeed we are not rotating the men in uniform but again this is CRFA’s fault as we gave them our proposal to fund us so we keep on rotating the officials but they told us that they don’t have steady budget,so it is not our problem but theirs,It is not tarnishing the image of referees body as per say as it is not the Referees who are begging from the teams but rather the opposite”.

Apart from Mbabvi United FC, other teams which have threatened to pull out of the league including LUANAR FC, St Gabriel Medicals FC and Kawinga FC arguing that the league lacks justice and fairness.

Currently the 2021 runners up and 2022 FDH Bank Cup quarterfinalist Extreme FC are leading the 6 team’s log table with 9 points from 3 games after defeating Silver Strikers RSV FC, Mbabvi United FC and Support Battalion FC.

LUANAR FC are second with two points from two draws against Silver Strikers RSV FC and Support Battalion FC.

Wimbe United FC are third with 2 points from 2 games against Support Battalion FC and Mbabvi United FC.

Support Battalion FC are on fourth with 2 points from 3 games, Mbabvi United FC and Silver Strikers RSV FC occupy positions 5 and 6 with 1 point apiece.

