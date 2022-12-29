David at home village in Malawi’s Mchinji

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-American pop star Madonna’s adopted Son David Banda is at his home Lipunga village in the boarder district of Mchinji.

The Maravi Post understands that David and Madonna arrived in Malawi on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe.

In the picture David Banda with his step siblings, and his uncle Kelvin Kumwenda, behind him is Mr Banda biological father.

In the year ending, Madonna and son David made headlines over questionable life style which went viral on social media.

