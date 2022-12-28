New born baby

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has registered 1400 babies born on Christmas Day.

Out of the total, girls have outnumbered boys with 734 born against 666.

Ministry of Health statement says Lilongwe District Health Office has produced 784 babies seconded by Mangochi with 102 babies.

However, no child was born on Likoma Island on Christmas while 12 were born in Neno.

It is only in Rumphi where equality has meaning as the district has produced 13 baby girls and 13 boys on Christmas.

