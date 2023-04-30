Malawi to roll out Typhoid vaccine

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Health plans to roll out Typhoid vaccine to Under-Five Clinics and other temporary sites specially set up before full campaign across the country.

The campaign will commence from May 15 to 21, 2023.

The vaccine comes Malawi lost 437 people to Typhoid out of 32,742 cases in 2017,

This is to support already rolled out Measles- Rubella vaccine and Vitamin A and polio supplementation

Ministry of Health’s Responsible for preventive Health Director Mavuto Thomas told media orientation on Friday in Salima that Malawi has set the vaccination campaign to protect the country’s children in advance.

He said the campaign is championed with both ministry of health and ministry of Education and the vaccines will be administers in schools.

He said disease is prevented through hand wash as Typhoid causes constipation, diarrhea in children.

Banda added that Typhoid vaccine is an inclusion of on going vaccines that are being implemented by the health ministry in prevention of diseases in children.

He therefore therefore urged the media to write stories accurate to promote the main agenda of the vaccines.

The vaccines program will be supported by Global Fund through Project Implementation Unit (PIU).