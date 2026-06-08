Bakili Muluzi TV helped DPP win the September 2025 Elections say Majority of our readers

Majority of the Maravi post viewers responding to our Google survey on the website say the entertaining Bakili Muluzi TV had a hand in the success of the DPP in winning the lections last year. To be exact 42% percent agree and only 33 percent say NO.

Bakili Muluzi TV is an online media and broadcasting channel, best known for its Bakili Muluzi TV YouTube Channel. Named after Elson Bakili Muluzi, the former President of Malawi from 1994 to 2004, the channel focuses on Malawian history, current affairs, and political commentary.

Key Features of Bakili Muluzi TV

Content Focus: The channel features a wide range of videos, including historical overviews of Malawian leadership, analysis of current political debates, and socio-economic discussions.

Platform: It exists primarily as a digital presence rather than a traditional terrestrial television network. It reaches its audience primarily through its Bakili Muluzi TV YouTube Channel and its Bakili Muluzi TV Facebook Page.

Audience: With a subscriber base of over 220,000, it serves as a prominent outlet for Malawians—both at home and in the diaspora—who want to stay connected with the nation’s political landscape.

He has irritated and confused characters like Chimwendo Banda who tried to warn Malawians about the influence of the Bakili Muluzi TV.

All we can say is that it is very entertaining, and the Presenter knows his subject.