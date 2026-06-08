‘Rare, untreatable strain’: Ebola toll mounts in eastern DR Congo

The top UN aid official in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is in Ituri province – the epicentre of the country’s Ebola outbreak – for a three-day assessment visit, as the confirmed case count reaches 515 across three eastern provinces.
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The top UN aid official in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is in Ituri province – the epicentre of the country’s Ebola outbreak – for a three-day assessment visit, as the confirmed case count reaches 515 across three eastern provinces.
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