Tuesday, 9 Jun 2026

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‘Rare, untreatable strain’: Ebola toll mounts in eastern DR Congo

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MaraviPost

The top UN aid official in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is in Ituri province – the epicentre of the country’s Ebola outbreak – for a three-day assessment visit, as the confirmed case count reaches 515 across three eastern provinces.

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