By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (Maravipost): While the entire nation gathered at BICC Malawi Square to celebrate unity and sign a social contract termed “Unity and Peace Charter,” DPP, Mulakho and their leadership were shockingly absent from this historic event despite being invited by the Ministry for National Unity and several follow ups made.

In an interview with Maravipost on Saturday, Minister of Unity, Timothy Mtambo said their claim of being victimized by the current Administration was also repeated by Mr. Mvenya, Mulakho Chairman as being the reason for their decline to the event.

According to Mtambo, could it be indeed true that Alhomwe and DPP are being discriminated against and victimized in Malawi, especially under this current Administration ,many landscape opportunities squandered by DPP instead of leveraging on demonstrating wise leadership, relevance and passion towards building a better Malawi.

He said ironically, the State President was deliberately not invited or at least informed not to attend this year’s Mulakho wa Alhomwe cultural celebrations under what others have called sham claim of cutting Government expenditure. One therefore wonders whether indeed both DPP and Mulakho are in good faith striving for unity and inclusion.

On the National unity day both Chakwera and Mtambo urged the entire nation to strive for further unity and peace in order to achieve the MW2063 beyond politics and elections,

” there can never be development if Malawians are not united and living in peace, he argued that “When political parties promote division by misguiding cultural heritages, the result can only be disastrous for this nation’s development.” Others have advised that for Mulakho to continue with national relevance it needs to delink itself from direct DPP patronage, among other things by removing former President as patron, “said Mtambo

The event was attended by prominent national leaders such as former President Dr. Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachali the former VP, Louis Chimango the former Speaker of Parliament, UDF President Lilian Patel, President John Chisi for Umodzi, Mama Kadzamira and many others. Among former HE’s, though Dr. Bakili Muluzi was absent for good reasons, the event had his blessing. Also present were Paramount Chiefs Kyungu, Lundu, Makwangwala, Kawinga and others. Among cultural heritage foundations, for the first time ever, the Asian Community had a representation, apart from Mgumano wa Asena, Chibanja Cha a Yao, the Ngoni Heritage Associations of Mchinji, Ntcheu and Mzimba, Tumvuka, Chewa, Tonga, and many others.

He said the event includes national leaders from various religious institutions such as Chair person for Evangelical Association Bishop Mark Kambalazaza, Rev Billy Gama representing Blantyre CCAP synod, Islam, Hindu, Rastafarian, traditional religions and many others.

Among the major developments from the unity celebrations, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera announced that Civics and Character Education shall soon be introduced in all government schools in order to promote citizen responsibility. Government also announced that National Day of Unity shall be an annual event that shall be held in large stadiums pulling people from every region and district in order to promote peace, unity and diversity.

On his part, Political Analyst ,George Phiri said the National Unity day is more like a political event that no one can attend.

Phiri said every party has his own believes just like the Mlakho Wa Alomwe Heritage grouping and they have a right to decline to attendance.

