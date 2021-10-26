Helen Buluma has bloated security details

By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Human Right Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has written the office of the Ombudsman asking it to institute investigations into allegations that the deputy chief executive officer Helen Buluma for the National Oil Company of Malaŵi (NOCMA) is being guarded by armed police officers who are being paid using public money.

According to the letter made available to The Maravi Post signed by Gift Trapence, HRDC Chairperson says Malawians deserve to know the truth about the matter as it borders on abuse of office.

The Ombudsman Grace Malera has confirmed receiving the letter but said they will investigate the matter if they see that there is merit in doing so.

NOCMA has bloated police security for its deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Helen Buluma, draining MK3.9 million monthly to pay for five police officers and their three guns.

