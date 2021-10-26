BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Shocking! A standard two primary school boy aged 10 at Makwasa in Thyolo district on Sunday, October 24, 2021 committed suicide.

The deceased was found hanging dead to the roof of a house. This followed a quarrel he had with his parents and it’s believed that this was suicide.

Thyolo Police station spokesperson Rebecca Kashoti told The Maravi Post that, the boy stoned his sister and his father disciplined him, “The boy got angry then resolved to commit the crime”

The police publicist.Kashoti added that when the family started off to their Church for prayers, the boy stayed behind.

Postmortem conducted at Thyolo District Hospital showed that death was due to suffocation.

