Bullets Reserve

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve survived St Gabriel Medicals scare in a MK2.5 million Aubrey Dimba trophy at Aubrey Dimba ground on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Thumbs Up Champions scored two goals in the first half to take a full lead of the game through Franklin Mlimanjala and Emanuel Savieli.

Bullets dominated the play through Frank Willard,Patrick Mwaungulu and Emanuel Savieli who controlled the midfield nowonder they had a better goal attempt than St Gabriel who lacked coordination and concentration at the back with their attacking force lacking killer punches.

Towards the end of the first half St Gabriel Medicals piled pressure on Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve but their defence was well organized denying the Mchinji based side chances to score.First half ended with the young Palestinians leading by two goals to nil.

Second half St Gabriel Medicals started on high note attacking Bullets,as Enos Chatama’s boys looked disorganized,no wonder they got punished at 70th minute through Alexander Cosmas’ goal.

Medicals dominated the play at some point in the second half through Yohane Kamwaza,Alexander Cosmas,Ernest Samalani and Wisdom Mfune who came in as a substitute.

Yohane Kamwanza St Gabriel Medicals captain was voted man of the match.

Enos Chatama, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve Head Coach, said it was a tough game against St Gabriel Medicals but hailed his boys for the victory.

Chatama says, “We have learnt something about Central Region Football, we will come hard next time”.

St Gabriel Medicals coach Mtheto Martin MKamanga said they did not deserve a defeat as they created a lot of scoring chances in the second half but his boys failed to take them.

” It is a painful result to us,but the game will help us prepare for Nyasa Capital Finance Cup,” ,Kamanga explains.

LUANAR, Kamuzu Barracks Reserve, Bright Stars and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve have qualified to the next round of the Aubrey Dimba MK2. 5 million Trophy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...