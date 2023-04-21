DPP leadership crisis: Will MCP win 2025 polls?

By Burnett Munthali

Joshua Chisa Mbele argued on Monday 17 April 2023 that there was chaos in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). He posted on his Facebook page accusing the party of lacking conformity to what he called the founding ideology and pray constitution.

Mbele went further describing the DPP as a typical sample of Malawi Society. He said everyone was fighting in the party for personal interests.

The activist said even the DPP supporters were also fighting for their candidates for the soul and spirit of the party.

A DPP member who did not want to be mentioned in this interview has similar views.

“DPP is driving to its downfall. There are a lot of mudslinging to the one seen as stronger than the others. That cost the party votes during by elections for Mcheka Chilenje.”

“The hated leader was castigated by those who went there a week after him. Instead of decampaigning our candidate’s opponent we went there talking bad about Kondwani Nankhumwa. In Parliament we pour insults to Leader Of Opposition as if he is the only one to vote for or against all the bills.”

“And recently the Leader Of Opposition was also castigated in Luchenza by those who think are more DPP than him. Even Arthur Peter Mutharika’s comment at Mulhakho wa Alhomwe in Mulanje was not expected from him.”

“As a mere member of the party I think those close to Arthur Peter Mutharika are not tactical. They are contributing to the party’s downfall.”

“Maybe they are ready to be in opposition in 2025 as they prepare their preferred candidate for 2030. As a party we are all supposed to pick failures of government and not damaging our own leader who the leadership thinks is stronger than the rest.”

Another MCP die hard shared his views on the current political situation in Malawi.

Firstly, the Congress man said that the Democratic Progressive Party was selfish and shall always be so, for example, he claimed that at one point, Chaponda said DPP did not need northerners. Some DPP officials in Blantyre this week said the party was for Southerners.

“Secondly, there is no problem in having many aspirants. I think that’s fine for democracy. In my own view, the number of presidential aspirants is not a problem at all,” he suggested.

The Tonse Alliance Government supporter disagreed with those who claimed that there was chaos in the DPP. He categorically refused that there was chaos in the Democratic Progressive Party rather, it was intraparty shakeup.

“Fifthly, I want to agree with the opinion that most of the presidential candidates in the DPP are selfish. They are standing for their personal gains, not to help Malawians,” he said.

He finally agreed with the concept that members of the DPP were fighting for their candidates but said that was normal for any functioning democracy. The MCP member said that he saw nothing wrong with the approach, and that it was just okay.

“However, DPP will never come back to power because of too many issues,” the MCP die hard concluded.

According to my research on the ground conducted randomly in Lilongwe, many Malawians are tired of the Tonse Alliance Government. They want to vote the current government or if power.

Out of one hundred residents that have been interviewed within the Capital of Lilongwe, 2% are in favor of the current government while 98% are very uncomfortable with Tonse Alliance Government.

Devaluation of the Kwacha, the rising cost of essential commodities, lack of business, the downfall of small businesses, lack of jobs creation, lack of drugs in hospitals, high government corruption, stolen Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) and lack of provision of massive in ADMARC depots throughout the country are some of the issues many Malawians are complaining about.

However, many Malawians suggest that DPP just put its house in order.

In my opinion, the battle in 2025 will be between DPP and MCP. It appears to me it will be a tough contest in 2025, against the two sides.

Minister Moses Kunkuyu and DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba were contacted to share their views or responses on the matter. Unfortunately, they did not respond at the time this analysis was finalized.