Therere Health Centre at Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Newly constructed Therere health Centre at Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency revives access to quality medical services, thanks to the area’s legislator Abida Mia able hand.

With financial support from Japanese Embassy totaling MK73 million, the health is also expected to ease long distances women and eldery were taking to access medical care.

Isaac Magasu of Ngabu Area Development Committee said the facility would reduce distances people covered in search of medical treatment.

“People around areas of Chamanga, Jereyati, Kutama, Beka, Mbwanda, Chang’ambika, Botibzya, Therere and Njobvu were compelled to travel over 10 kilometers to Nkumaniza Health in the south west or 34 and 47 kilometres to Ngabu Rural Hospital and Nchalo Hunger Health south and north respectively only for them to access health services,” said Magasu.

Group Village Head Therere believes the new health facility will save lives in the area mainly pregnant mothers and children.

Echoeing on the same, Councilor for Alumenda Ward in Chikwawa Nkombezi, who is also Chairperson for Chikwawa district council, Wesley Khofati Malunga said as elected leaders utilised the village plan which demanded a health facility in the area to respond to the needs of the people.

In her remarks Mia says she felt pity to see pregnant mothers and infants travelling long distances only for antenatal and delivery services.

“I am a woman and I know what most women go through when time of delivery comes. I also know what happens when a child gets sick hence the construction of Therere Health Center so that women and children can access quality health services easily. I want to thank our funders, Japanese Embassy for the monetary support,” says Mia.

Meanwhile, Chikwawa District Health Office spokesperson, Settie Piriminta says the new falicity will reduce the congestion of two facilities of Nkumaniza and Ngabu.

Therere Health Centre is expected to serve 30, 000 people alongside with neighboring Mozambique communities.

