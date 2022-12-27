Teachers on seat in: File photo

By Burnett Munthali

Financial concerns are a common concern during unemployment, but there are some other issues unemployed individuals often experience.

People who are unemployed often have a harder time finding new jobs than people who are employed. Unemployed individuals are at a higher risk for depression, anxiety and other mental health issues than people with jobs.

Research shows that people who have experienced longer periods of unemployment have poorer health by age 50 than people who have been steadily employed.

This article is for government to learn about the effects unemployment can have on their people’s lives and authorities must do the right thing now to avoid future challenges .

While people losing their jobs may be a devastating blow to their career aspirations and financial stability, it may be an even bigger blow to other areas of their personal life. Researchers have looked at how unemployment can affect job seekers in both the short and long term.

Studies show that the millions of workers who are unemployed can experience a range of personal impacts and challenges during an already difficult time like this one.

If it’s difficult for people to survive when they already have jobs, how more difficult is it for someone who is completely jobless today? It is unbelievably very difficult for such people.

I wish to comment on news that has been reported on ZBS to the effect that some 15 qualified teachers with albinism in Chiradzulu have bemoaned delays by Government to offer them permanent employment.

One of the teachers, Bernard Makanga, told Zodiak Online on Tuesday, that some of them have been unemployed for over two years after qualifying as teachers in cohorts 14 and 15 of the Initial Primary Teachers Education (IPTE).

It is also reported that here are about 14, 310 unemployed qualified teachers under IPTE 14 and 15 waiting to be absorbed in the country’s education system.

My take on this matter is that it is sad and disheartening for teachers to undergo such stress after all the hard work that primary, secondary and finally college life demands.

Previously, from 1994 during the UDF government, unqualified teachers (temporary teachers) were employed before attending training but they would work for three months before they could get paid.

This was done after the so called temporary teachers (TT) attended a two weeks orientation course in various colleges throughout Malawi.

It was hard and difficult for teachers to work and survive for three months without pay at that time and you can just imagine how difficult it is today for someone to be kept waiting for two years or more before getting employed.

The stress these teachers are going through is quite unbearable and one wonders why government keeps training more teachers when they cannot get employed straight away from college. Where is the motivation going to come from with this kind of treatment?

Let Malawi government prioritize education seriously and stop torturing teachers. Or else government is enslaving its own teachers.

