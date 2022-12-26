South African authorities have updated to 18 the number of victims that resulted from Saturday’s gas tanker explosion near Johannesburg.

Initially, the authorities had announced 10 deaths, updated to 15 on Sunday.

Of the 18 victims announced on Monday, half were staff working at Tambo Memorial Hospital which suffered extensive damages due to the explosion.

A total of 37 people at the hospital also suffered serious burns.

According to the regional authorities, the gas tanker explosion caused damages within a 500-metre radius.

Images posted on social networks showed a huge fireball under the bridge.

The tanker, which was presumably too high to fit under the bridge, was filled with 60,000 litres of LPG gas.

Source: Africanews

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...