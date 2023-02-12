Reverend Chakwera is being embarrassed in Chizuma’s fiasco of arrest, dropping charges

By Burnett Munthali

President Lazarus Chakwera, on Saturday 11 February 2023, directed that all court cases against Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma be dropped, Zodiak confirmed but there’s this silly question: who’s being embarrassed?

It looks like we are watching a circus show but we don’t know exactly who is the clown but there’s a playwright for sure.

This could be the third time the president has did by Chizuma.

The first time, Chakwera spoke strongly against Martha Chizuma for the leaked audio in which she was illegally recorded.

She said it in that audio that it was disappointing to note that number one and number two were involved in corruption.

You can guess who she was referring to in this parable speech.

Chizuma interdicted over leaked audio

But the President said he had forgiven Chizuma for the conversation in the leaked audio which was illegally recorded.

Second, we saw some low profile protests against Martha Chizuma demanding for her resignation because of the same leaked audio.

The protests, in due course, lost touch and faded away as they were poopy patronized.

The protests against Chizuma appeared to have been sponsored by either top government officials or someone else or even both.

Someone who is on the list of corruption suspects is busy working, producing, and directing this script.

Third, armed Malawi Police arrested Chizuma in the early hours of the night at 04:00 hours (4:00 am ) in her pyjamas and drove her some kilometers away from the capital of Lilongwe. That was heartbreaking, scary and intimidating.

Government dropped all the charges against Martha Chizuma amid intense pressure from the people of Malawi.

The international community demanded for her immediate unconditional release before long on that day and Chizuma was released before 12:00 noon on the same day of her arrest.

Fourth episode, Chizuma was sued to answer charges on the same audio again in court.

This was a calculated to try and finally remove the ACB Director General from office so that a “yes bwana” type of director could be handpicked and put in ACB office then the suspects could be saved and the plunder of public resources should continue.

Not much a surprise, in the late hours of Saturday, 11 February, 2023, Malawi Government announced that all charges against Chizuma had been dropped.

In all these instances, the donor community has always advised, and spoken strongly against all this circus show and asked senior government officials to stop fighting the ACB in the fight against corruption.

The American ambassador spoke in an interview or dropped charges

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Masauko Chamkakala told the press on Saturday 11 February, 2023 that he had since taken the initiative to adhere to the order.

In a twist of statements as usual, a press release was written from State House, Chamkakala refuted on Sunday 12 February, 2023 that some reports from media outlets that President Chakwera ordered DPP to drop and discontinue criminal charges against Martha Chizuma are false.

Chizuma was answering different cases bordering on conduct likely to prejudice court proceedings following a leaked audio in which she discussed ACB’s investigations with a third party.

The Malawi government has been under intense pressure especially from the UK and the United States to stop court proceedings against Chizuma, with the two donor states describing the action as attempts to stifle the fight against corruption in the country.

The UK and the United States of America have openly expressed their disappointments and threatened to withdraw their donor support.

Finally, my advice to government is; leave Chizuma alone and let her do her job without any interferences. Any interferences won’t solve anything but worsen the situation which is already bad.

To the ACB Director General Chizuma, please act now and arrest all corrupt suspects now.

Don’t delay to act on cases where evidence is readily available or else they are already after you.

If you are scared and feel intimidated and you cannot do anything then quit and resign now. Malawians are counting on you so do your job now!

