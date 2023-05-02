Sports Minister Mkandawire pays last respects to football legend Maganga

By Special Mhango

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Sports Uchizi Mkandawire on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 led the Malawians in paying their respects to the late Bonface Maganga who was the former “best” goalkeeper of Malawi nation football team, Flames.

The viewing ceremony which is happening at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre has attracted hundreds of Malawians.

Speaking during the Ceremony Mkandawire President Lazarus Chakwera for recognising the contribution the former player made to this country buy sending him to pay condolences on behalf of the state president.

The Sports Minister said the country’s football history cannot be told without mentioning the name of the late Maganga.

He disclosed that the late Maganga was still contributing to sports during his retirement.

“The President is very concerned with the death of Bonface Maganga. And to my Ministry as well as the country it is huge loss,” said Mkandawire.

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Nyamilandu while describing the late Maganga as a hero, confessed that his association failed to take good care of former players.

However, Nyamilandu was quick to say that the association is doing everything safeguard the lives football heros.

One of the Flames legends, Kinnah Phiri said the late was the best performer in the 1979 East and Central African Challenge Cup after saving three penalties which led them to reach finals.

Some soccer legends like Kinna Phiri,Young Chimodzi, Patrick Mabedi, Chancy Gondwe, Thom Kazembe and Lawrence Mnenula are among the mourners.