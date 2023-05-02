Mzimba Luwerezi legislator Chirwa vows to stand with constituents on “controversial” Kanyika Niobium Mine agreement

By Special Mhango

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba Luwerezi Constituency, Sam Chimukwevu Chirwa said is not sleeping on his duty as far as Kanyika Niobium Mine activities are concerned.

Chirwa who was on forefront advocating for the opening of the mine in the area in order to change the face of the surrounding community assured The Maravi Post that fight rages on.

The development follows a recent controversial agreement between Globe Metals Mining (a company that is carrying mining activities at the area) and community.

According to the agreement, Globe Metals Mining will take ten tonnes of samples at the site while conducting a resettlement exercise and carrying compensation process to the displaced as well as affected people at the same time.

Experts as well as many Malawians have described the agreement as bad which aims at cheating the community.

For example, renowned expert, Kossam Munthali believe that the company is using the compensation money in order take large amount of samples from the mine site.

Some Malawians in the social media blamed the MP for the area for not siding with his people on this issue.

“The current prices for Niobium are US$45 per kilogram (US$45,000 per tonne) for standard ferroniobium metal and greater than US$50 per kilogram for niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) respectively.

What the company is doing is a day robbery and the MP of the area is entertaining.

Unless the MP is uncaring, he or she was suppose to be on people’s side because they’re blind,” said some Malawians.

Another Malawian said; “The problem is that number of the community surrounding mining areas are poor and companies use money to blind them.

“I suspect that some leaders including chiefs, MP, councillors and council offials knows the game very well. They have been greeted by the company.”

However, without indicating that he was aware of the said agreement or not, Chirwa hinted to continue fighting for the welfare of the community especially if they continue listening to him.

Senior chief Mabulabo of the area while confirming to be aware of the agreement said “the tests will be carried out in South Africa”.

Globe Metals Mining company director, Neville Huxhum described the ten tonnes sample as simple and normal exercise.

According to him the re-assessment exercise will not be handled by his company but by the Mbelwa district council.